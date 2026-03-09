energy-politics

energy-politics

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Mar 26

Thank you Attorney Jablonski for an informative article regarding a unique problem with large wind turbines. Also, welcome to Substack! I recommend the GreenNUKE Substack https://greennuke.substack.com/ which as of March 25, 2026 has fifty (50) relevant articles which discuss various aspects of Diablo Canyon (Nuclear) Power Plant extended operations.

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1 reply by Frank Jablonski
Heather Hoff's avatar
Heather Hoff
Mar 9

This is super interesting, and also worrisome.

I hope we can do some more science to understand what’s actually happening because we need more of all clean energy, and if we need to site these differently, it’s good to know now! It’s also good to understand how hidden costs and impacts might shift the balance of whether other clean energy solutions are ultimately more effective.

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